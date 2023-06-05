Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.75. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

