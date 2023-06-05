Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FMS. HSBC cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.45.

NYSE FMS opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.7086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

