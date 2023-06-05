FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Insider Buys $349,440.00 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) insider David J. Adelman bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

