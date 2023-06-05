G999 Price Down 2.2% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,341.37 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000931 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.