Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG – Get Rating) (TSE:AKG) were up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 557,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 481,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
Galiano Gold Trading Up 3.7 %
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
