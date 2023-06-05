Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

