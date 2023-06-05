Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $121.66 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,152 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises 1.3% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $121,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.74. 456,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,722. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.98. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $99.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

