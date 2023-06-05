Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,373,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,222 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $36,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth $203,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,054,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 222,890 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,214,000 after buying an additional 260,877 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of SBGI stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.02. 567,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,905. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

