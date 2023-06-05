Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 111,965 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,965 shares during the period. The Liberty Braves Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 4.64% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $80,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 767,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 27,401 shares valued at $1,946,233. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BATRA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

