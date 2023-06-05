GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Jennifer Mcmanus Sells 1,000 Shares

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,027. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.67. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $124.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,306,000 after buying an additional 58,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GATX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GATX by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GATX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,353,000 after buying an additional 47,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

