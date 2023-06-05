General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $261.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.69.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $209.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
