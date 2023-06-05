General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $261.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 755,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,359,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $209.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

