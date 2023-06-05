General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,950 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in General Electric were worth $39,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $106.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

