George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Trading 1.5% Higher

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.87. 745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

George Risk Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.60%.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Security Alarm Products, Cable and Wiring Tools, and Other Products. The firm’s products include computer keyboards, push-button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, water sensors, and wire and cable installation tools.

