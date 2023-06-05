Gifto Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and $2.55 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

