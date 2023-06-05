GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. GitLab updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.02) EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.

GitLab Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,587,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $70.96.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $141,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 843,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,239.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

