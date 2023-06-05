Global Endowment Management LP Acquires 3,677 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

