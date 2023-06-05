Global Endowment Management LP Has $2.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.10% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 250,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,205,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $173.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,504. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $193.43. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.47.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

