Global Endowment Management LP Raises Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 350,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 106,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.13. 407,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,802. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $101.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.54.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

