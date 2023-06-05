Global Endowment Management LP Sells 8,445 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 499,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 10.6% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $95,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,899,000 after buying an additional 710,995 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTI traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.52. 1,837,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.95. The company has a market cap of $293.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

