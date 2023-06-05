Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

