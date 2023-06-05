Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.44. 14,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 62,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $116.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,766 shares of company stock valued at $60,937. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 121.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 3,804,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,010 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 45.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth $242,000.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

