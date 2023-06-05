Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

