Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0107 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of GCHOY stock opened at C$9.10 on Monday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 12 month low of C$9.10 and a 12 month high of C$9.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.74.

Get Grupo Nutresa S. A. alerts:

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as freeze-dried, roasted, soluble, ground coffee, coffee-in powder, and coffee extracts and blends.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.