Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Guess’ has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Guess’ has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guess’ to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.95. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Guess’ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Guess’ by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 453,565 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

