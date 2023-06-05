Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Trading 4.8% Higher

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.86. 25,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 55,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hammerhead Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89.

Institutional Trading of Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy ( NASDAQ:HHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hammerhead Energy Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHRS. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,560,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Articles

