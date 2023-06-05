Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €203.00 ($218.28) and last traded at €205.20 ($220.65). Approximately 171,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €205.40 ($220.86).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HNR1. DZ Bank set a €209.00 ($224.73) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($241.94) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €188.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €184.19.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

