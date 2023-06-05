Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 104 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,319 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $6,820,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 43,916 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.65.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $434.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,431,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,440. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The company has a market capitalization of $199.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.