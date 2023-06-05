Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 106 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 26,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $197.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,817. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

