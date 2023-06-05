Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 368 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $429.05. 4,619,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.76 and its 200 day moving average is $403.84. The stock has a market cap of $319.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.