Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Trading Down 6.9%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) was down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 83,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 538,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Harsco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 63.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.