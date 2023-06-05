HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $44,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $273.71. 149,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,753. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.