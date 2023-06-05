Head to Head Review: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH)

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% Sow Good -2,069.90% -192.07% -98.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.45 Sow Good $430,000.00 68.24 -$12.13 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Steakholder Foods and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Steakholder Foods presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.23%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Sow Good.

Summary

Sow Good beats Steakholder Foods on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Sow Good

Sow Good, Inc. engages in the provision of freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola. Its two distinct brands include Sow Good and Sustain Us. The company was founded by Ira Goldfarb and Claudia Goldfarb on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

