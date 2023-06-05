Head to Head Survey: New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL) & Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Rating) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for New York Mortgage Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.24%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.9% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -72.40% 21.57% 2.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $113.73 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $29.64 million 4.34 $21.74 million ($1.48) -3.37

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment beats New York Mortgage Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and RMBS. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.