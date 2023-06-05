HI (HI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $120,699.61

HI (HI) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 5th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $15.37 million and approximately $120,699.61 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015556 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,774.08 or 1.00031416 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00598432 USD and is up 42.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $556,668.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

