Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Sells $16,951.20 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $16,951.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,378.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,752. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently -507.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,211,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after buying an additional 186,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

