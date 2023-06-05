Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $207.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $260.02.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.