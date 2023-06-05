HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

NYSE HUYA opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. HUYA has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $761.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.71.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Equities analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter valued at $548,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 34.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after buying an additional 70,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the first quarter worth about $4,177,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

