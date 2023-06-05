HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYAGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

HUYA Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE HUYA opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. HUYA has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $761.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.71.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Equities analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter valued at $548,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 34.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after buying an additional 70,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the first quarter worth about $4,177,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

(Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

