Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.296 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of H opened at C$38.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.25. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$30.87 and a 52-week high of C$40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.50.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.47. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.7143496 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.28.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

