IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 5.7%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.82. 26,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 220,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IGMS. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,962 shares of company stock worth $60,394. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

