IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

IHI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IHI had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter.

About IHI

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy & Environment; Social Infrastructure & Offshore Facilities; Industrial Systems & General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space & Defense; and Others.

