ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Buys $197,766.25 in Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Blaszyk purchased 71,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $197,766.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,766.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

IBRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.79. 2,685,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,762. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 72.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 6.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 149.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter worth $1,567,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ImmunityBio

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

