Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Sells 5,255 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,392,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Arnon Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 17th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92.
Alector Price Performance
Alector stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,587. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 342.2% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,206,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 35.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alector by 25.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 772,398 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 650,187 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $5,288,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alector (ALEC)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.