Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Sells 5,255 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,392,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, March 17th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92.

Alector stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,587. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 57.31% and a negative net margin of 107.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 342.2% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,206,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 35.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alector by 25.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 772,398 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 650,187 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $5,288,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

