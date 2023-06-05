Insider Selling: APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Sells 57,580 Shares of Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.53. 952,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in APi Group by 278.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in APi Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

