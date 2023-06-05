Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells 17,363 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance
NYSE:ELF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.15. The stock had a trading volume of 763,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,840. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 1.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.
Featured Stories
