Insider Selling: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) EVP Sells 5,890 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $270,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.31. 599,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,912. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 36.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in nVent Electric by 15.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in nVent Electric by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in nVent Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.