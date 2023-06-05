Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells 41,667 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,564,595.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,436.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Progyny Stock Up 2.9 %

PGNY stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.14. 792,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Progyny by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. BTIG Research started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.