Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells 486 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CTO Sam Eaton sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $16,076.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,630.00.

Shares of YELP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 584,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,258. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 12,790.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Yelp by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,505,000 after acquiring an additional 579,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Yelp by 1,440.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,765 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 415,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

