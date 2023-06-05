Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Integra Resources from C$2.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.35 target price on Integra Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Integra Resources Stock Performance
CVE ITR opened at C$1.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
