Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRG. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from $10.00 to $6.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
Integra Resources stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
