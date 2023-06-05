Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRG. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from $10.00 to $6.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Integra Resources stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 96.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. 40.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

