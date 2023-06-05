IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at Royal Bank of Canada

IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 325 ($4.02) to GBX 300 ($3.71) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Investec upgraded IntegraFin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

Shares of IHPGF opened at $5.95 on Thursday. IntegraFin has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07.

